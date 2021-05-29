india

Delhi to Get 5.5 Lakh COVID-19 Vaccine Doses for 18-44 Age Group in June: Sisodia

File photo of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Addressing a press conference here, Sisodia accused the central government of ”sitting over” the vaccine distribution system.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the city government will receive 5.5 lakh COVID-19 jabs for beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group from the Centre in June. Addressing a press conference here, Sisodia accused the central government of ”sitting over” the vaccine distribution system.

The deputy chief minister also alleged ”mismanagement” by the central government and sought to know how private hospitals were getting vaccines while states were being told that there are no stocks. As against a requirement of 1.84 crore doses to vaccinate 92 lakh people in the 18-44 age group in Delhi, Centre provided 4.5 lakh doses in April and 3.67 lakh doses in May, he said.

”Now the Centre has informed us that a limited stock of 5.5 lakh doses will be provided, that too after June 10,” Sisodia said.

first published:May 29, 2021, 14:18 IST