Delhi to Get its First Smog Tower Today to Help Tackle Rising Levels of Air Pollution

Considered one of the most polluted cities in the world, Delhi on Friday will get its first smog tower, which is used to purify air. The somg tower, which is 20-ft tall, has been installed at south Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar market. The air purifier will be inaugurated by cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir.

According to reports, Gambhir has helped the Traders Association Lajpat Nagar (TALN) install the new air purifier. The smog tower comes as the big relief to the residents of Lajpat Nagar as the air pollution in the national capital has been at alarming levels for long. The air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘severe’ category on Thursday with Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 426.

The device, which is installed at a height of 24 feet from the road level, has been built at the cost of Rs 7 lakh, reported Hindustan Times. The report added that the cost of running the smog tower will be around Rs 30,000.

The air purifier, built in cylindrical design, will purify the air within the vicinity of almost 500 meters to 750 meters. The smog tower is expected to purify around 2,50,000 to 6,00000 cubic meter air per day and release fresh air in return.

The Supreme Court had in November ordered the Centre and the Delhi government to set up a smog tower near Connaught Place in Delhi to tackle air pollution. The smog towers are to be built on the lines of China, which installed the largest smog tower measuring over 328 ft high at Xian.

