Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Delhi to Get Temporary Relief from Intense Heat as Rains Likely

The weatherman has predicted party cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain or thunderstorm during the day.

PTI

Updated:May 3, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi to Get Temporary Relief from Intense Heat as Rains Likely
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The national capital is likely to get some respite from scorching heat Friday as the weatherman has predicted cloudy sky with light rains.
According to the city's meteorological station, the maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 40 degrees Celsius.The minimum temperature settled at 24.8 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 54 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted party cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain or thunderstorm during the day.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature settled at 41 degrees Celsius.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram