Delhi to Get Temporary Relief from Intense Heat as Rains Likely
The weatherman has predicted party cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain or thunderstorm during the day.
New Delhi: The national capital is likely to get some respite from scorching heat Friday as the weatherman has predicted cloudy sky with light rains.
According to the city's meteorological station, the maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 40 degrees Celsius.The minimum temperature settled at 24.8 degrees Celsius.
The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 54 per cent.
On Thursday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature settled at 41 degrees Celsius.
