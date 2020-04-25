Take the pledge to vote

Delhi to Implement Centre's Guidelines on Allowing Shops to Open amid Lockdown, Say Officials

In a late-night order on Friday, the MHA announced a new set of relaxations, allowing opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes.

News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2020, 7:09 PM IST
Delhi to Implement Centre's Guidelines on Allowing Shops to Open amid Lockdown, Say Officials
File photo of a nearly deserted wholesale market is seen during lockdown to limit the spread of the new coronavirus in the old quarters of Delhi. (Reuters)

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday decided to implement the Centre's latest guidelines on opening of shops, officials said.

A Delhi government official said non-essential shops will be allowed to open, but not in coronavirus containment zones. "No activity will be allowed in containment zones," the official said.

There are 92 containment zones in the national capital.

Standalone shops and and shops in residential areas will open with social-distancing strictly followed, the official added.

In a late-night order on Friday, the MHA announced a new set of relaxations, allowing opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes.

The order came as a big relief for small-scale traders and businessman after a month of the coronavirus lockdown.

The ministry, however, said the new relaxations will not apply to hotspots or containment zones in the country and social distancing norms have to be followed.

