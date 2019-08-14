Take the pledge to vote

Delhi to Provide Free Bus Rides to Women Passengers on Raksha Bandhan

In view of the rush of commuters on the festival, the DTC will run the maximum number of buses on the day, DTC said.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2019, 8:45 PM IST
Delhi to Provide Free Bus Rides to Women Passengers on Raksha Bandhan
Representative image/PTI
New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will provide free rides to women passengers on Raksha Bandhan, a Delhi government official said on Wednesday.

Every year, the women criss-crossing the city to celebrate Raksha Bandhan are provided free rides in DTC and cluster buses, he said.

"The women passengers can avail the free rides on Rakasha Bandhan which is coinciding with the Independence Day on Thursday, from 8 AM to 10 PM," according to a statement by the DTC.

The free rides will be available in all AC and non-AC buses, it said.

In view of the rush of commuters on the festival, the DTC will run maximum number of buses on the day.

The depot managers have been directed to carry out all the maintenance activities, the statement added.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

