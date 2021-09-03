Delhi to Receive 29% More Rain This Year, Will it Break Records of 2010?

The National Capital, Delhi, is expected to receive 29 percent more rain this year, according to the India Meteorological Department. The National Capital Region received rain for the third consecutive day on Friday. In the last 24 hours till 8.30am on Thursday Delhi received 229.8mm rain which is almost double of the normal rainfall for the month of September, according to the IMD. The capital city usually receives 125mm rainfall in the month of September every year.

Delhi has witnessed heavy rain in the last two days and the rainy spell will continue for next few days, the weather forecaster predicted. The IMD has also issued an Orange alert for the city in view of the heavy rainfall.

In September 2010, 332.9 mm rainfall was recorded in Delhi through the month. It is believed that the continuing heavy rain in the city will break this record of highest rainfall for the month of September.

Though the IMD has predicted that Delhi will receive 29 percent excess rain this year but an uneven pattern could be the cause of worry. The North and Central districts received 112 percent and 75 percent rainfall while in the North-East 37 percent rain deficit was recorded. New Delhi district also received excess rain this season.

The North East district so far has received only 368.8 mm rain as compared to the normal 582.3 mm. North Delhi has received a record 963.3 mm rain, which is 112 percent more than normal. At the same time, 1,020.9 mm rain has been recorded in Central Delhi as compared to the normal 582.3 mm.

According to the Met Department, in the last two days the rainfall in Delhi was 625.4mm as compared to normal range of 484.3mm. The effect of monsoon will be seen in every state simultaneously as the season returns after the break phase before withdrawal from September 25.

The Met Department has expressed the possibility of the monsoon becoming active again in the states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. According to the IMD, moderate rain is also expected in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar.

