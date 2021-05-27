Delhi to Run Out of Vaccines Again? Will Receive 80,000 Lesser Jabs for 45+, Only 40,000 Extra for 18+

Delhi will get a little over 400,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines directly from vaccines makers in June.

According to an exclusive report by Hindustan Times, this translates to roughly 40,000 additional shots that can be given to adults above the age of 18 compared to May.

The Centre also said it will send 415,810 doses in the first fortnight of the month under its vaccine supply programme, which is meant to be distributed among people aged 45 above. Compared to the first 14 days of May, this number is a drop of around 81,120 doses for this category.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s maiden drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre opened at Vegas Mall in Dwarka on Wednesday with 70 people getting inoculated on the first day, officials said. The drive-through inoculation centre, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is an initiative by the Delhi government and Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital.

The centre will operate from 9 AM to 5 PM and registration on CoWIN mobile application is a must for people looking to get vaccinated, a spokesperson of Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital said. A routine on-site vaccination facility has also been set up at Vegas Mall. It will operate from 9 AM to 9 PM.

One can get a vaccine shot for Rs 1,400 at the drive-through centre while a dose at the on-site facility will cost Rs 1,000. Seventy people were vaccinated at the drive-through centre and 157 at the on-site facility on the first day, the officials said.

The centre will soon launch a mobile vaccination unit, VaxiVan, to inoculate people in residential societies and corporate offices. Vaccines were administered free of cost to underprivileged people at the on-site facility on the first day, the spokesperson said.

