Delhi to Screen Every House by July 6 as Part of New Covid-19 Response Plan

New Delhi: With Delhi's tally of Covid-19 cases crossing the 66,000-mark with the biggest single-day jump of 3,947 fresh infections on Tuesday, the Arvind Kejriwal government has come up with a new strategy to contain the spread of infection.

By June 30 all houses in the containment zones will be screened and by By July 6, every house in the national capital will be screened, the government said as part of the new Covid response plan released after meetings between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Kejriwal in the last week.







The national capital reported 3,000 or more fresh cases between Friday and Sunday. On Monday, 2,909 cases were recorded in the city.

Sixty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, a Delhi health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection has risen to 2,301, and the total number of cases mounted to 66,602, it said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 stood at 2,233 in Delhi on Monday. The bulletin said an order has been issued regarding a revised COVID response plan for Delhi.

An order has also been issued for posting senior nursing officers at 68 private hospitals for monitoring admission of COVID-19 patients, it said.

According to the bulletin, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 24,988. A total of 39,313 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

Till now, 4,01,648 tests have been conducted, the bulletin said. As of Tuesday, there are 261 containment zones in the national capital.

