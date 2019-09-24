Delhi to Soon become 'First State' to Implement Street Vending Act, Says CM Kejriwal
After the survey is completed, street vendors will be given certificates and thereafter, licenses bearing the name of the owner, address and the place of vending.
The picture featuring a vendor making chuski. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the national capital will soon become the "first state" to implement the Street Vending Act, 2014, to provide legal protection to street vendors and hawkers.
"Delhi will become the first state to implement the Act. Under it, town vending committees have been set up and a notification has been issued," he said.
Twenty-eight town vending committees have been set up, each having 30 members. Twelve members have been elected from among street vendors and hawkers. The rest are officials who have been nominated, he said. At a meeting on Monday, civic bodies were asked to conduct a survey of vendors through their respective town vending committees.
After the survey is completed, street vendors will be given certificates and thereafter, licenses bearing the name of the owner, address and the place of vending, Kejriwal said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro to Sell at Rs 24,999 During 'Diwali With Mi' Sale
- KTM 790 Duke With 105 HP Output Launched In India, Priced at Rs 8.64 Lakh
- Why Are Apps on Your iPhone Requesting For Bluetooth? iOS 13 Reveals The Secrets
- Has Your OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro Received The Android 10 Update?
- Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers: The NBA Game That May Bring Donald Trump to India Next Month