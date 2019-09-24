Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi to Soon become 'First State' to Implement Street Vending Act, Says CM Kejriwal

After the survey is completed, street vendors will be given certificates and thereafter, licenses bearing the name of the owner, address and the place of vending.

PTI

Updated:September 24, 2019, 6:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi to Soon become 'First State' to Implement Street Vending Act, Says CM Kejriwal
The picture featuring a vendor making chuski. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Loading...

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the national capital will soon become the "first state" to implement the Street Vending Act, 2014, to provide legal protection to street vendors and hawkers.

"Delhi will become the first state to implement the Act. Under it, town vending committees have been set up and a notification has been issued," he said.

Twenty-eight town vending committees have been set up, each having 30 members. Twelve members have been elected from among street vendors and hawkers. The rest are officials who have been nominated, he said. At a meeting on Monday, civic bodies were asked to conduct a survey of vendors through their respective town vending committees.

After the survey is completed, street vendors will be given certificates and thereafter, licenses bearing the name of the owner, address and the place of vending, Kejriwal said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram