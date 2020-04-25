Delhi to Take Final Decision on Lockdown Extension After April 30, Says Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday that the discussions regarding the lockdown extension are underway and "whatever is finalised, it will start only after April 30."

"Discussions are underway. Whatever is finalised, it will start only after April 30," Jain was quoted as telling news agency ANI when asked if Delhi government is planning to extend the lockdown or give some relaxation in the capital.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed the 2,500 mark on Friday after 136 fresh cases were reported. With three fresh fatalities, the tally of those who succumbed to the disease rose to 53.

The fresh cases also included an assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police, posted at the crime branch. So far, more than 21 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus. A total of 31 staff of Delhi government-run Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, including 11 doctors, have tested positive, a senior official of the facility said.

Two sanitation workers of the south Delhi MCD have also tested positive, officials said. In the north Delhi MCD, one assistant sanitary inspector has tested positive, while 39 of his co-workers have been advised home quarantine.

At the gastroenterology department of the AIIMS, 40 healthcare staff, including doctors and nurses have been advised self-quarantine after a 30-year-old male nurse tested positive for COVID-19.

Forty-nine patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of those who successfully defeated it to 857, the bulletin said. Of these, 802 have reported recovery since April 18.

Doctors at LNJP Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility in Delhi, attributed this to patient care and also the will power of people to brave through this crisis. Many have managed to pull through, despite being above 60 years, and having co-morbidities, a senior doctor said.

In a positive development, plasma therapy treatment on four patients has been encouraging, Kejriwal said. In an online briefing, he said more clinical trials of plasma therapy will take place over the next two-three days, and his government will seek the Centre's nod next week for using the technique on all critically-ill COVID-19 patients in the city.

“We have administered plasma therapy to six patients in Delhi so far. Four were given the therapy four days ago. Those who were administered four days ago have almost recovered. All of them were critical patients and results are very encouraging,” Jain on Saturday.

