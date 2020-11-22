Delhi To Witness Colder Winter This Year, Scientists Attribute Change to 'La Nina'

With temperature dipping everyday, the national capital is likely to witness a colder winter season than usual in 2020, as per the India Meteorological Department scientists.

They cited a Pacific Ocean weather phenomenon known as La Nina, which leads to a cascading impact on global weather in winter months, reports Hindustan Times.

During La Nina, the temperatures in the central Pacific Ocean dips below normal levels leading to wind patterns that can influence temperatures in faraway regions. Reportedly, this phenomenon has been linked to colder than usual winters in northwest India.

“Both maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain around 2-2.5°C below normal this entire season. Also, since winter is setting in early with temperatures already low, the minimum is likely to fall to 5-6°C as early as December 10. This usually happens after December 20,” Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre (RWFC) told HT.

The day temperatures, or the maximum, will begin falling in early December. Not only this phenomenon but local factors too have contributed to making days colder in Delhi. Srivastava explained that due to cloudless streak in the city and with only one Western Disturbance there has been no moisture. And when there are no clouds, the ground cools faster hence dropping the minimum temperatures.

On Friday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5°C, five notches below normal and the lowest November temperature in 14 years. On Saturday, it rose slightly to settle at 8.5°C, while the maximum was at 24.6°C.

Reportedly, in the immediate days, the minimum is expected to fall further to 7°C on Sunday before a Western Disturbance on November 23 briefly causes a slight increase. Following which, the days and nights will become colder again.