Delhi To Witness Light Rainfall; Heat Wave Condition To Prevail In Rajasthan: IMD 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Delhi will witness light rainfall on Friday. According to IMD, the national capital will see a cloudy sky today with a minimum temperature of 29 degree Celsius and a maximum temperature of 39 degree Celsius.

The Met department has also predicted that heatwave conditions will prevail in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu and adjoining districts of Rajasthan during the next 48 hours. IMD added that the monsoon is advancing in Indian states at a good speed.

The Southwest Monsoon is progressing at a good pace and will reach all parts of West Bengal and Jharkhand in the next two days, IMD said on Thursday. According to the weather agency, monsoon has reached many parts of South Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

“Conditions have become favorable for the arrival of monsoon in some more parts of Gujarat, the remaining areas of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, entire West Bengal and Jharkhand, some parts of East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and North Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours,” IMD said.

RELATED NEWS Heatstroke Claims One Life in Rajasthan as Churu Sizzles at 48.9 Degrees Celsius

There is a possibility of strong winds (speed of 25 to 35 kmph) in the plains of North-Western parts of India for the next four days.

IMD has said that there is a possibility of heavy rain (20 cm) in Odisha on June 11 and 12, in Chhattisgarh on June 11- 13, in East Madhya Pradesh on June 13 and in Vidarbha on June 12-13. Coastal Karnataka is also likely to get rain on June 12-15. Kerala is also expected to receive heavy rains from June 12 to 15. The department has also predicted torrential rains in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on June 12.

According to the weather agency, Rajasthan will continue to face the heat of the Sun and will see heatwave conditions in few districts for 24 hours. From June 12, there may be thunderstorms in the northern parts of Rajasthan, which is expected to provide relief from heatwaves. From June 12 to 14, there may be sudden strong winds with rain in some districts of Kota, Jaipur, Udaipur, Bharatpur and Bikaner divisions of Rajasthan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here