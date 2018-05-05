English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Tomb 'Converts' Into Temple in 2 Months, Sisodia Orders Enquiry
New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has ordered an enquiry into the alleged conversion of a small tomb into a temple at Safdarjung Enclave's Humayunpur village and directed the Art, Culture and Language (ACL) Department secretary to submit a report by Saturday.
Sisodia's order on Friday comes following a news report over the issue. In his order to the secretary, the deputy chief minister said that causing damage and harm to a heritage property was against the law and a serious offence.
"It is the duty of the state Archeology Department to ensure the protection of heritage monuments listed under them and take strict action in case of a lapse," Sisodia said in his order.
He said that the reported incident should be handled with zero tolerance by the department as it not only violated heritage related laws but also was an attempt to disturb peace and harmony in the area. "Secretary (ACL) to provide a detailed report to me by Sunday with details of the incident and action taken by her," the deputy chief minister also said.
