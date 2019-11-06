Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Top Cop Amulya Patnaik Urges Police Personnel to Maintain Dignity Day After Massive Protest

The police commissioner also said the force got adequate relief from the high court regarding the issues in connection with the police-lawyer standoff, and assured that Delhi Police will continue to take appropriate steps in this regard.

PTI

Updated:November 6, 2019, 10:21 PM IST
Delhi Top Cop Amulya Patnaik Urges Police Personnel to Maintain Dignity Day After Massive Protest
Police personnel display placards at a protest in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik appealed to police personnel on Wednesday to sideline all provocations and maintain the dignity of the force.

In a statement to the police personnel, Patnaik said, "I had appealed to you yesterday that the common public are empathetic to our concerns and keeping this in mind, we should be disciplined. I am proud and happy that you all understood our deepest sentiments and remained steadfast in your duties."

The police commissioner also said the force got adequate relief from the high court regarding the issues in connection with the police-lawyer standoff, and assured that Delhi Police will continue to take appropriate steps in this regard.

"On this occassion, I once again appeal to you to sideline all provocations and maintain the dignity of Delhi Police and carry on with your duties," he said.

"We are all part of one of the country's most prestigious and established police force. So, knowing our responsibilities, we should make maximum contribution to the forces' prestige," Patnaik added.

