Delhi Top Cop Amulya Patnaik Urges Police Personnel to Maintain Dignity Day After Massive Protest
The police commissioner also said the force got adequate relief from the high court regarding the issues in connection with the police-lawyer standoff, and assured that Delhi Police will continue to take appropriate steps in this regard.
Police personnel display placards at a protest in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik appealed to police personnel on Wednesday to sideline all provocations and maintain the dignity of the force.
In a statement to the police personnel, Patnaik said, "I had appealed to you yesterday that the common public are empathetic to our concerns and keeping this in mind, we should be disciplined. I am proud and happy that you all understood our deepest sentiments and remained steadfast in your duties."
The police commissioner also said the force got adequate relief from the high court regarding the issues in connection with the police-lawyer standoff, and assured that Delhi Police will continue to take appropriate steps in this regard.
"On this occassion, I once again appeal to you to sideline all provocations and maintain the dignity of Delhi Police and carry on with your duties," he said.
"We are all part of one of the country's most prestigious and established police force. So, knowing our responsibilities, we should make maximum contribution to the forces' prestige," Patnaik added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anushka Sharma's Birthday Post for 'Love' Virat Kohli will Melt Your Heart
- TRAI’s New MNP Rules Delayed But You Can Port Your Mobile Number in The Meantime
- How Has Facebook Allowed 100 Developers Access to Groups Data Without You Saying Yes?
- Mozilla Firefox Could Just Win The Fight Against The Irritating Notification Spam
- Australia's Women Footballers Get Landmark Equal Pay Deal