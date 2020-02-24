Delhi Top Cop in Control Room to Ensure Violence in North East Delhi Doesn't Escalate, Says Union Home Secy
Sources said there is strong suspicion that the violence was orchestrated with an eye on the visit of US President Donald Trump, who landed in Delhi on Monday evening.
Protesters hurl stone bats during clashes in Jaffrabad on Monday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Hours after a head constable was killed in the violence that flared up in North East Delhi, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said additional forces, including the paramilitary, has been deployed there to control the situation.
"Senior officers are on the ground with sufficient forces. The situation is under control," he said.
Senior officials at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) monitoring the situation said Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik himself is in the control room trying to ensure the volatile situation does not further escalate. Sources told CNN-News18 there is a strong suspicion that the violence was orchestrated with an eye on the visit of US President Donald Trump, who landed in Delhi on Monday evening.
"It is a matter of investigation how a thousand people gathered at such short notice. The situation appeared very tense at 3.30pm this afternoon but is improving now," said a top official in the ministry.
However, the sources did not elaborate on who was orchestrating the violence, which has so far claimed the life of a policeman and a civilian.
The Delhi Police brass is in regular touch with top MHA officials and briefing them about the prevailing situation. Several senior police officers are at the spot and taking all precaution so that normalcy is restored at the earliest, the sources said.
A Delhi Police head constable was killed and a deputy commissioner of police injured as clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) broke out again in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad and Maujpur on Monday, with protesters torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other.
A civilian later succumbed to his injuries.
Violence between groups supporting and opposing the CAA was also reported in the Chandbagh and Bhajanpura areas. This is the second day of clashes in the city where US President Trump arrived on Monday evening.
