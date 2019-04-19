Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Which Routes to Avoid, Parking & Metro Timings Ahead of Tomorrow's IPL T-20 Match

Delhi Traffic Police also said that it has made elaborate arrangements for parking vehicles, traffic circulation, pedestrians’ movement and safety of the visitors in and around the Stadium since the religious function of Shab-e- Barat is also to be celebrated during the intervening night of April 20 and April 21.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 19, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
Traffic moves along a busy road in New Delhi. (File photo/Reuters)
Delhi Traffic Advisory | The Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) has issued a traffic advisory in view of an Indian Premier League (IPL) T-20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla Ground on April 20 (tomorrow). The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm and will go on till 11.30 pm.

PARKING

Car parking label holders have been advised to take Ring Road, JLN Marg, and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg. Entry to parking lots P1 & P3 shall be from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg only, near Petrol pump.

PARK & RIDE FACILITY

For spectators, unlabeled vehicles ‘park and ride’ facility has been created at Mata Sundari Parking, Shanti Van Parking and Under Velodrome Road.

All the spectators coming in their vehicles shall reach these ‘Park & Ride’ sites, and avail ‘Park & Ride’ facility to reach the stadium. All the buses will start their service 2 hours before the match and will continue till 1 hour after the start of the match. The bus service from the stadium to their respective destinations will start again as soon as the game ends and will continue for an hour.

Spectators using app-based taxi and other taxis should use the service lane on Ring Road between IP flyover and Rajghat crossing for drop and pickup.

Spectators are advised to use the metro facility to reach the stadium. One can use:

• Delhi Gate Metro Station (Gate No 4 and 5)
• ITO Metro Station (Gate No 3, 4 and 5)

ACCESS TO THE STADIUM

Gate No 1-7: These are located on the Southern Side of the Stadium and entry to these enclosures are from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg.

Gate No 8-15: These gates are located on the Eastern side of the stadium on the road and entry is from JLN Marg, next to Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal.

Gate No 16-18: These gates are located on the Western side of the stadium and entry is from Bhahdur Shah Zafar Marg next to Petrol Pump.

DIVERSION/RESTRICTION

General public is requested to avoid the following roads from 4 pm to 11.30pm on the match day:

1. Rajghat to JLN Marg

2. JLN Marg from R/A Kamla Market to Raj Ghat

3. Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate

4. Bhahdur Shah Zafar Marg from Ram Charan Agarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate

For the match spectators, display of car parking label on the windscreen is mandatory. Vehicle number must be written on the parking label. Those who do not display parking label with vehicle number will not be allowed in the proximity of the stadium.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Loading...
