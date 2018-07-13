English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Traffic Crawls as Vehicles Float On Waterlogged Roads, Metro’s Magenta Line Adds to Woes
A technical snag in Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line affected services for nearly two-and-a-half hours. Cab companies also hiked the fares due to the rain.
Waterlogging after heavy monsoon rain at Minto Bridge in Connaught Place in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Heavy rains wreaked havoc in the city as commuters faced a hard time navigating through waterlogged roads and faced traffic congestion. There was heavy waterlogging under Tilak Bridge, Modi Mill Flyover, Dhaula Kuan flyover and near Welcome Metro station.
The traffic situation was compounded by a technical snag in Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line that affected services for nearly two-and-a-half hours, officials said. The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West and Kalkaji Mandir.
Cab companies also hiked the fares due to the rain and commuters between Delhi and Gurgaon were affected by availability of fewer cabs.
Rains lashed several parts of the national capital following heavy overcast conditions that had plunged the city into near darkness during the afternoon hours, prompting vehicles to ply with headlights on.
Commuters faced problems at Zakhira Flyover Kamal T-Point, Anand Parbat, Y-Point Old Railway bridge Kishan Ganj, Azad Market and near Old Iron Bridge Dharmpura. Delhi Traffic Police kept posting updates about places where there was heavy waterlogging on its Twitter handle
"Traffic is heavy near Ramlila Ground due to heavy rain. Waterlogging was reported on the road between Sultanpur and Ghitorni road and under IP flyover. Waterlogging was also reported under Minto bridge, Raja Puri Red Light, Sec-1 Dwarka near Agrasen Hospital, Lawrence Road Industrial area, IGNOU crossing, etc," a senior police officer said.
Heavy traffic was witnessed at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg due to heavy rain. Waterlogging was also reported at and around Mayapuri Flyover, Naraina Flyover towards Mayapuri, Bhairon Marg under Railway Bridge, Airport Road, Mathura Road from Delhi zoo to Sher Shah Suri Road, Moolchand Underpass, Near Chhatarpur metro station, Baba Khadak Singh Marg , under Defence Colony Flyover and near Shadipur Metro Station.
Trees fell near Ashok Vihar traffic signal and near the ILBS Hospital traffic signal in Vasant Vihar.
Delhi Metro officials, meanwhile, said that services on the Magenta Line were affected due to overhead electricity line problem between RK Puram and IGI Airport stations. As a result, single-line operations were run between the section.
The snag could have been triggered by the rain, but the exact cause has not been ascertained yet, officials said. "Short loop services were run on both sides of the section i.e. Botanical Garden-R K Puram and IGI Airport-Janakpuri West," the official said.
Also Watch
The traffic situation was compounded by a technical snag in Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line that affected services for nearly two-and-a-half hours, officials said. The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West and Kalkaji Mandir.
Cab companies also hiked the fares due to the rain and commuters between Delhi and Gurgaon were affected by availability of fewer cabs.
Rains lashed several parts of the national capital following heavy overcast conditions that had plunged the city into near darkness during the afternoon hours, prompting vehicles to ply with headlights on.
Commuters faced problems at Zakhira Flyover Kamal T-Point, Anand Parbat, Y-Point Old Railway bridge Kishan Ganj, Azad Market and near Old Iron Bridge Dharmpura. Delhi Traffic Police kept posting updates about places where there was heavy waterlogging on its Twitter handle
"Traffic is heavy near Ramlila Ground due to heavy rain. Waterlogging was reported on the road between Sultanpur and Ghitorni road and under IP flyover. Waterlogging was also reported under Minto bridge, Raja Puri Red Light, Sec-1 Dwarka near Agrasen Hospital, Lawrence Road Industrial area, IGNOU crossing, etc," a senior police officer said.
Heavy traffic was witnessed at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg due to heavy rain. Waterlogging was also reported at and around Mayapuri Flyover, Naraina Flyover towards Mayapuri, Bhairon Marg under Railway Bridge, Airport Road, Mathura Road from Delhi zoo to Sher Shah Suri Road, Moolchand Underpass, Near Chhatarpur metro station, Baba Khadak Singh Marg , under Defence Colony Flyover and near Shadipur Metro Station.
Trees fell near Ashok Vihar traffic signal and near the ILBS Hospital traffic signal in Vasant Vihar.
Delhi Metro officials, meanwhile, said that services on the Magenta Line were affected due to overhead electricity line problem between RK Puram and IGI Airport stations. As a result, single-line operations were run between the section.
The snag could have been triggered by the rain, but the exact cause has not been ascertained yet, officials said. "Short loop services were run on both sides of the section i.e. Botanical Garden-R K Puram and IGI Airport-Janakpuri West," the official said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Sanjay Dutt Breaks Silence Over Criticism on His Biopic Being an Attempt to Whitewash His Image
- These Photos of England Team Manager Hugging His Wife After Crashing Out of the World Cup is the Sweetest Thing Ever
- Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala's Answer To Anyone Offering Her a Bollywood Film is Quite Straight
- Did Neha Dhupia Just Confirm Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's Relationship With This Throwback Photo?