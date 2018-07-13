Delhi Traffic Crawls as Vehicles Float On Waterlogged Roads, Metro’s Magenta Line Adds to Woes

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in the city as commuters faced a hard time navigating through waterlogged roads and faced traffic congestion. There was heavy waterlogging under Tilak Bridge, Modi Mill Flyover, Dhaula Kuan flyover and near Welcome Metro station.The traffic situation was compounded by a technical snag in Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line that affected services for nearly two-and-a-half hours, officials said. The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West and Kalkaji Mandir.Cab companies also hiked the fares due to the rain and commuters between Delhi and Gurgaon were affected by availability of fewer cabs.Rains lashed several parts of the national capital following heavy overcast conditions that had plunged the city into near darkness during the afternoon hours, prompting vehicles to ply with headlights on.Commuters faced problems at Zakhira Flyover Kamal T-Point, Anand Parbat, Y-Point Old Railway bridge Kishan Ganj, Azad Market and near Old Iron Bridge Dharmpura. Delhi Traffic Police kept posting updates about places where there was heavy waterlogging on its Twitter handle"Traffic is heavy near Ramlila Ground due to heavy rain. Waterlogging was reported on the road between Sultanpur and Ghitorni road and under IP flyover. Waterlogging was also reported under Minto bridge, Raja Puri Red Light, Sec-1 Dwarka near Agrasen Hospital, Lawrence Road Industrial area, IGNOU crossing, etc," a senior police officer said.Heavy traffic was witnessed at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg due to heavy rain. Waterlogging was also reported at and around Mayapuri Flyover, Naraina Flyover towards Mayapuri, Bhairon Marg under Railway Bridge, Airport Road, Mathura Road from Delhi zoo to Sher Shah Suri Road, Moolchand Underpass, Near Chhatarpur metro station, Baba Khadak Singh Marg , under Defence Colony Flyover and near Shadipur Metro Station.Trees fell near Ashok Vihar traffic signal and near the ILBS Hospital traffic signal in Vasant Vihar.Delhi Metro officials, meanwhile, said that services on the Magenta Line were affected due to overhead electricity line problem between RK Puram and IGI Airport stations. As a result, single-line operations were run between the section.The snag could have been triggered by the rain, but the exact cause has not been ascertained yet, officials said. "Short loop services were run on both sides of the section i.e. Botanical Garden-R K Puram and IGI Airport-Janakpuri West," the official said.