Delhi Traffic Inspector Alleges DCP Madhur Verma Slapped Him for Stopping his Car; Probe Ordered

The Delhi Police have initiated a vigilance enquiry in a case of its own traffic inspector and a district deputy commissioner filing complaints against each other.The matter came to fore when a three-page letter by the traffic inspector went viral on various WhatsApp groups, alleging misconduct by the DCP.According to traffic inspector Karamvir Singh, the DCP Madhur Verma allegedly abused his power and slapped him multiple times. The DCP, Madhur Verma, on the other hand, has also filed a counter complaint to initiate department enquiry against the traffic inspector.Singh, posted as traffic inspector at Tughlaq Road Circle, was on duty on Sunday when the incident allegedly occurred. He claimed that he intercepted an SUV with a Punjab number for driving on the wrong side resulting in a traffic jam. When he stopped the car and questioned the driver, Rohit, the said SUV’s driver said he was the driver of Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma.According to the complaint, Rohit threatened Singh and abused him. This incident took place around 9.15pm. The traffic inspector said that after the incident, he got a call from DCP (traffic), asking him to call Verma. When Singh called Verma, he was asked to come to the police station at around 11pm. After reaching the police station, Singh alleges that Verma not only snatched his mobile but also abused and slapped him. Singh claims he was detained unlawfully as well.Although no PCR call was made, the inspector filed a complained and also expressed apprehension of deletion of CCTV footage of the incident.Meanwhile, DCP Verma has also filed a complaint against the inspector for misbehaving with the Delhi Police staff and also for thrashing Rohit. The top cop, however, has rubbished it as a "cooked-up story" and said that the traffic inspector was doing so to protect himself against the departmental enquiry.Singh, 50, according to some of the officials in Delhi Police, is a highly decorated officer. He has received out-of-turn promotions twice. The inspector has said that he has never abused his power in the past.Confirming the developments, one of the senior officers at the headquarters said that a vigilance enquiry has been initiated to find out the facts in the matter.