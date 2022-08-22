Delhi Traffic Police Asks Motorists to Avoid These Routes Amid Farmers’ Mahapanchayat Today

Security was beefed up on Monday at Delhi borders, including Singhu and Ghazipur, ahead of the ‘mahapanchayat’ called by farmers’ body at Jantar Mantar, police said on Monday. They said all vehicles entering the capital are being checked and police personnel are on the ‘alert mode’.

Traffic movement may be affected in many parts of Delhi as the police have put up barricades at border points, they said.

In a tweet, the police asked motorists to avoid the following places due to farmers’ mahapanchayat:

Tolstoy Marg

Sansad Marg

Janpath Road

Ashoka Road

Outer Circle Connaught Place

Baba Kharak Singh Marg

Pandit Pant Marg

#DelhiTrafficAlert In view of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha’s Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar tomorrow, #DelhiTrafficPolice requests commuters to plan their journey in advance and avoid the mentioned roads for convenience. pic.twitter.com/YZ82dP4tbR — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 21, 2022



The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmers’ groups are organising the congregation and they will pass through outer district, which includes Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad, officials said.

“In this connection, adequate deployment of local police and outside force has been made in outer district at Tikri border, major intersections, along railway tracks and metro stations to avoid any untoward incident,” a police official said.

Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, urged the farmers not to gather at the Jantar Mantar in the capital. Police said that they got to know that Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and various farmer groups have planned to organise a Mahapanchayat at the Jantar Mantar.

“They will chose outer Delhi to reach Jantar Mantar. Keeping in mind the gravity of the situation, we have put barricade to avoid untoward incidents. A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the border areas and intersections along with railway tracks,” the Police added.

The Delhi Metro has also been put on high alert and police will also be deployed there.

