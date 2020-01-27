Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory a Day After Republic Day Celebrations

The Delhi Traffic Police at 8:06 am issued a traffic advisory for Bharat Parv 2020 that will be on till January 31, 2020.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 27, 2020, 3:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory a Day After Republic Day Celebrations
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters)

After the Republic Day weekend, Delhi police took to Twitter to inform the residents of the city about traffic snarls of the day.

Delhi Traffic Police at 9:31am said Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj has been closed for the movement of traffic. Commuters travelling from Noida in Uttar Pradesh have been advised to take DND (Delhi-Noida-Direct) or Akshardham to reach Delhi.

At 9:21 am, Delhi Traffic Police tweeted that the breakdown truck that was affecting traffic from Mayapuri to Punjabi Bagh has been removed from Raja Garden flyover.

The Delhi Traffic Police at 8:06 am issued a traffic advisory for Bharat Parv 2020 that will be on till January 31, 2020.

Train delays

At least 14 trains bound to Delhi are running late due to low visibility and other operational reasons in the Northern Railway region, news agency ANI tweeted.

In a report news agency IANS, mentioned northern railway officials saying that the Amritsar-Mumbai Express was delayed by three hours and the Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express was running two hours and 30 minutes behind schedule.

Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express, Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express and Singrauli-Nizamuddin Express were delayed by hours, the agency added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram