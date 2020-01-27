Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory a Day After Republic Day Celebrations

After the Republic Day weekend, Delhi police took to Twitter to inform the residents of the city about traffic snarls of the day.

Delhi Traffic Police at 9:31am said Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj has been closed for the movement of traffic. Commuters travelling from Noida in Uttar Pradesh have been advised to take DND (Delhi-Noida-Direct) or Akshardham to reach Delhi.

Traffic AlertRoad No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 27, 2020

At 9:21 am, Delhi Traffic Police tweeted that the breakdown truck that was affecting traffic from Mayapuri to Punjabi Bagh has been removed from Raja Garden flyover.

Traffic AlertBreakdown Truck has been removed. https://t.co/ICPxKHAMnu — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 27, 2020

The Delhi Traffic Police at 8:06 am issued a traffic advisory for Bharat Parv 2020 that will be on till January 31, 2020.

Train delays

At least 14 trains bound to Delhi are running late due to low visibility and other operational reasons in the Northern Railway region, news agency ANI tweeted.

In a report news agency IANS, mentioned northern railway officials saying that the Amritsar-Mumbai Express was delayed by three hours and the Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express was running two hours and 30 minutes behind schedule.

Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express, Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express and Singrauli-Nizamuddin Express were delayed by hours, the agency added.

