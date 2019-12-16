Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory for Monday Amid Anti-Citizenship Act Protests; All Metro Gates Reopen

New Delhi: Delhi commuters may face a harrowing time in some areas as traffic has been diverted due to violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

In an advisory issued on Monday morning, the Delhi Traffic Police asked people heading towards Delhi from Noida to take Mathura Road, Ashram and DND and those coming from Badarpur side to take the Ashram Chowk road.

Traffic AlertTraffic movement is closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj, Road No. 13A. Motorists heading towards Delhi from Noida are requested to take Mathura Road,Ashram and DND and those coming from Badarpur side take Ashram Chowk. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 16, 2019

Meanwhile, the entry and exit gates of all metro stations were opened and services had resumed at all stations, the Delhi Metro Rail corporation (DMRC) DMRC said on Monday.

In the wake of violence in southeast Delhi after a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, the DMRC closed the gates of around 13 metro stations on Sunday evening, following advice from police.

Normal services have resumed in all stations, the DMRC said in a tweet on Monday.

Security UpdateEntry & exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 16, 2019

In the wake of violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act in south Delhi, DMRC closed gates of several metro stations, including GTB Nagar, Shivaji Stadium, Patel Chowk and Vishwavidyalaya, on Sunday evening.

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that entry and exit gates of GTB Nagar, Shivaji Stadium, Patel Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Vasant Vihar, Munirka, R K Puram Metro stations were closed on the advice of the police.

