Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory for Janmashtami to Ensure Smooth Vehicular Movement

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Friday to ensure smooth vehicular movement through the major intersections in the national capital on Janmashtami, which will be celebrated on Saturday.

Traffic movement will be affected in several parts of the city as thousands of devotees will visit various temples from Saturday evening till the early hours of Sunday on the occasion of Janmashtami, police said.

Janmashtami functions will be held at the Laxmi Narain Mandir in New Delhi, ISKCON temple in Amar Colony, Janmashtami Park in Punjabi Bagh, Gufawala Mandir in Preet Vihar, Adhya Katyani Shakti Peeth in Chhattarpur and the Santoshi Mata Mandir in Hari Nagar, officials said.

According to the advisory, restrictions will be clamped around the Laxmi Narain Mandir on Mandir Marg from 2 pm on Saturday. No vehicle will be allowed on Mandir Marg from the Talkatora Stadium roundabout up to Peshwa Road. Similarly, no vehicle will be allowed on Mandir Lane from R/A Shankar Road to Mandir Marg.

Buses originating from Shivaji Stadium and going towards Mandir Marg will be diverted towards Panchkuian Road or the GPO roundabout as per their routes, the advisory said.

Restrictions will be in place around the ISKCON temple, Sant Nagar, Amar Colony.

The eastern carriageway of Raja Dheer Sain Marg between Capt Gaur Marg and Sant Nagar towards the ISKCON temple shall be pedestrianised.

Motorists may use Capt Gaur Marg and Outer Ring Road to reach their destinations, the advisory stated.

On this occasion, many mandir samities will also take out Janamashtami Shobha Yatras in various parts of Delhi. Traffic will be diverted as per requirement. No parking shall be allowed on the routes of the processions, the police added.

