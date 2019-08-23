Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory for Janmashtami to Ensure Smooth Vehicular Movement

Traffic movement will be affected in several parts of the city as thousands of devotees will visit various temples from Saturday evening till the early hours of Sunday on the occasion of Janmashtami.

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2019, 10:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory for Janmashtami to Ensure Smooth Vehicular Movement
Image used for representational purpose. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Friday to ensure smooth vehicular movement through the major intersections in the national capital on Janmashtami, which will be celebrated on Saturday.

Traffic movement will be affected in several parts of the city as thousands of devotees will visit various temples from Saturday evening till the early hours of Sunday on the occasion of Janmashtami, police said.

Janmashtami functions will be held at the Laxmi Narain Mandir in New Delhi, ISKCON temple in Amar Colony, Janmashtami Park in Punjabi Bagh, Gufawala Mandir in Preet Vihar, Adhya Katyani Shakti Peeth in Chhattarpur and the Santoshi Mata Mandir in Hari Nagar, officials said.

According to the advisory, restrictions will be clamped around the Laxmi Narain Mandir on Mandir Marg from 2 pm on Saturday. No vehicle will be allowed on Mandir Marg from the Talkatora Stadium roundabout up to Peshwa Road. Similarly, no vehicle will be allowed on Mandir Lane from R/A Shankar Road to Mandir Marg.

Buses originating from Shivaji Stadium and going towards Mandir Marg will be diverted towards Panchkuian Road or the GPO roundabout as per their routes, the advisory said.

Restrictions will be in place around the ISKCON temple, Sant Nagar, Amar Colony.

The eastern carriageway of Raja Dheer Sain Marg between Capt Gaur Marg and Sant Nagar towards the ISKCON temple shall be pedestrianised.

Motorists may use Capt Gaur Marg and Outer Ring Road to reach their destinations, the advisory stated.

On this occasion, many mandir samities will also take out Janamashtami Shobha Yatras in various parts of Delhi. Traffic will be diverted as per requirement. No parking shall be allowed on the routes of the processions, the police added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram