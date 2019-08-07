Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory on Diversions Due to Sushma Swaraj’s Cremation. Know Which Routes to Avoid

One of the most prolific politicians of India, Swaraj's sudden demise triggered a wave of shock and grief.

News18.com

Updated:August 7, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory on Diversions Due to Sushma Swaraj’s Cremation. Know Which Routes to Avoid
Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (Reuters)
The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday said traffic would be affected on Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Neela Gumbad, Moolchand Flyover, Defence Colony Flyover, Lodhi Road Flyover and the adjoining roads from 2-5.30pm due to the cremation of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at the Lodhi Road crematorium and asked people to avoid the routes.

Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest, was 67. An astute politician, master orator and often referred to as ‘people’s minister’, Swaraj was paid tribute by leaders cutting across political lines as well as people who gathered at the BJP headquarters.

Swaraj was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences around 9.30pm in a critical condition and was straight away taken to the emergency ward where a team of doctors attended to her but could not revive the astute politician, AIIMS sources said.

One of the most prolific politicians of India, Swaraj's sudden demise triggered a wave of shock and grief.

"A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Just hours earlier, Swaraj had tweeted to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre's move to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the border state into two Union Territories secured Parliament's approval.

"Narendra Modi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she had said.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

