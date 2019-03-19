English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Traffic Police Makes Elaborate Security Arrangements for Holi
Teams with alcometers have been deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violators this year on Holi.
Girls smear colored powder on each other as they celebrate Holi (Image: AP)
New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to ensure safety and security of people during the Holi festival on March 21, officials said Monday.
Teams with alcometers have been deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violators, they said.
"As per the Supreme Court's directions, in cases of drunken driving, red light jumping, using mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and overspeeding, driving license will also be seized and liable for suspension for a period of minimum 3 months," K Jegadesan, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said.
The action shall also be initiated against registered car owners whose vehicles are found to be driven by minors or driving without a license, he said.
The motorists have been advised to obey the traffic rules and not to drink and drive, observe speed limits, obey traffic signals and two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and avoid triple riding, the official added.
Another meeting was held by the proctor's office of the University of Delhi with Delhi Police officials, DTC, Delhi Metro officials and hostel, department and college authorities regarding steps to be taken to prevent Holi hooliganism.
The meeting was chaired by Neeta Sehgal, Proctor, University of Delhi and co-chaired by Shyama Rath, Foreign Students' Advisor (FSA), University of Delhi on March 12 at around 3 pm in the Conference Centre.
The proctor made the request to these authorities to increase vigil at the gates of their respective premises and stop entries of unauthorised persons inside the campus. Incase of any problem, authority might contact the proctor's office and Delhi Police helpline numbers given in the Holi posters sent to all the colleges, department and hostel authorities, officials said. PTI NIT/SLB
