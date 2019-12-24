Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Traffic Police Releases Advisory in View of Christmas Celebrations

The main churches in New Delhi where heavy congregation of devotees is expected are Sacred Heart Cathedral at Gol Dak Khana, Free Church at 10 Sansad Marg and Cathedral Church of the Redemption at 1 Church Road.

PTI

Updated:December 24, 2019, 10:04 PM IST
People light candles at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church on Christmas eve, in New Delhi, Tuesday, December 24, 2019. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday released traffic advisory in view of Christmas celebrations in the national capital, officials said.

Christmas will be celebrated from Tuesday evening till Wednesday and thousands of devotees will be congregating at various churches for prayers.

The main churches in New Delhi where heavy congregation of devotees is expected are Sacred Heart Cathedral at Gol Dak Khana, Free Church at 10 Sansad Marg and Cathedral Church of the Redemption at 1 Church Road, the advisory said.

Traffic is expected to remain heavy at Gol Dak Khana, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Sansad Marg, Patel Chowk and Church Road, it said.

Traffic will be diverted from different points. Vehicles will be parked at Pandit Pant Marg in a single lane both sides, Jai Singh Road in a single lane both sides and Church Road in a single lane, the advisory said.

All other roads leading towards the New Delhi Railway Station and adjoining areas will remain open for the public, it added.

