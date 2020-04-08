Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Traffic Policeman Tests Positive for COVID-19

An assistant sub-inspector posted in the traffic unit of Delhi Police has been tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday. He has been admitted at the Super Speciality Block of Safdarjung Hospital, they said.

PTI

Updated:April 8, 2020, 1:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Traffic Policeman Tests Positive for COVID-19
Image used for representation.

New Delhi: An assistant sub-inspector posted in the traffic unit of Delhi Police has been tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday. He has been admitted at the Super Speciality Block of Safdarjung Hospital, they said.

The 49-year-old police official was posted in Hauz Khas circle of the traffic unit. He was taken to AIIMS on April 1 for a check-up after he complained of having cough and fever, they said.

Doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had advised him 14 days of home quarantine following which he stayed at his residence in Kalkaji, police said.

On Tuesday, he was tested for the virus and was found to be positive, a senior police official said.

The authorities of Safdarjung Hospital have noted details of the ASI's health history as well as that of his family members, the officer said.

Three traffic staff working with him have been informed to self-isolate for the next 14 days, he said.

SHO Kalkaji has also been informed about the development, police added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,643

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,194

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    401

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,050,585

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,436,721

    +5,802

  • Cured/Discharged

    303,715

     

  • Total DEATHS

    82,421

    +387
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres