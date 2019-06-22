Delhi Tutor Kills His Family, Including 2-Month-Old Daughter, Accepts Crime on Note

New Delhi: A tutor in Delhi's Mehrauli area has been arrested for killing his wife and three children.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Upendra Shukla. He stabbed to death his wife, a seven-year-old daughter, a five-year-old son and a two-month-old daughter around 1 am. The accused also left a note, accepting that he was behind the murders.

Police said that the reason behind the act is yet to be ascertained. They are probing the matter.

(details to follow)