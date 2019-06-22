English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Tutor Kills His Family, Including 2-Month-Old Daughter, Accepts Crime on Note
The accused stabbed to death his wife, a seven-year-old daughter, a five-year-old son and a two-month-old daughter around 1 am.
Representational Image (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: A tutor in Delhi's Mehrauli area has been arrested for killing his wife and three children.
According to police, the accused has been identified as Upendra Shukla. He stabbed to death his wife, a seven-year-old daughter, a five-year-old son and a two-month-old daughter around 1 am. The accused also left a note, accepting that he was behind the murders.
Police said that the reason behind the act is yet to be ascertained. They are probing the matter.
(details to follow)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Friday 21 June , 2019 India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Wednesday 19 June , 2019 What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Thursday 20 June , 2019 Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Tuesday 18 June , 2019 BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Vijay: While You Await Thalapathy 63, Here are 5 Hit Films of the Actor
- Rahul Gandhi Shares Photo of Dogs Doing Yoga and Calls it 'New India', No One Knows Why
- Tax Cut on Electric Vehicles Among Agendas of First GST Council Meet Led by Nirmala Sitharaman
- 'UPCop' Uttar Pradesh Police App Now Enables Filing of FIR Online
- India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results