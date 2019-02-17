LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Delhi Tutor Sexually Assaults 14-year-old Boy at His Home While Parents Were Away

According to police, the 35-year-old accused took the boy inside the bathroom and touched him inappropriately during the game of hide and seek.

PTI

Updated:February 17, 2019, 7:51 PM IST
Delhi Tutor Sexually Assaults 14-year-old Boy at His Home While Parents Were Away
Image for representational purposes only.
New Delhi: A 14-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by his tutor at his home in east Delhi's Anand Vihar following which the accused was arrested, police said Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday and the accused man had been teaching him for the last couple of months, they said.

According to police, the 35-year-old accused took the boy inside the bathroom and touched him inappropriately during the game of hide and seek.

The boy's parents were not at home at the time of incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said.

He narrated the incident to his parents after which they approached Anand Vihar police station, she said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday, the DCP said.

The accused tutor was arrested on Saturday, police said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
