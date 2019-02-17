English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Tutor Sexually Assaults 14-year-old Boy at His Home While Parents Were Away
According to police, the 35-year-old accused took the boy inside the bathroom and touched him inappropriately during the game of hide and seek.
Image for representational purposes only.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 14-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by his tutor at his home in east Delhi's Anand Vihar following which the accused was arrested, police said Sunday.
The incident took place on Friday and the accused man had been teaching him for the last couple of months, they said.
According to police, the 35-year-old accused took the boy inside the bathroom and touched him inappropriately during the game of hide and seek.
The boy's parents were not at home at the time of incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said.
He narrated the incident to his parents after which they approached Anand Vihar police station, she said.
A case was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday, the DCP said.
The accused tutor was arrested on Saturday, police said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The incident took place on Friday and the accused man had been teaching him for the last couple of months, they said.
According to police, the 35-year-old accused took the boy inside the bathroom and touched him inappropriately during the game of hide and seek.
The boy's parents were not at home at the time of incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said.
He narrated the incident to his parents after which they approached Anand Vihar police station, she said.
A case was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday, the DCP said.
The accused tutor was arrested on Saturday, police said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019 Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Olive's Branch: People are Adopting Trees to Help Breathe New Life into Dying Village
- 'Wanna Friendship?' and 'Go Make Sandwiches': What is it Like to be an Indian Female PUBG Player
- Vicky Kaushal on Pulwama Attack: It Should Not be Forgiven and Forgotten
- Streaming Now: Watch Out For The Priyanka Chopra-produced Firebrand on Netflix
- Indian Prodigy Plays Piano at Lightning Speed, Amazes Everyone on 'The World's Best' Show
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results