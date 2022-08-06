Delhi: Two Held for Assaulting Head Constable Inside Anand Vihar Police Station

One person was arrested and another apprehended for allegedly assaulting a head constable inside police station in east Delhi, police said on Saturday. The arrested accused was identified as Satish Kumar (29) from Karkardooma village, they said.

Police said they received information on July 30 at 11.27 pm that a woman was assaulted and her gold chain broken in Karkardooma village. The issue was between two persons, Anchal Bakshi and Ajay, both residents of Karkardooma village. Ajay, who was found to be in an inebriated condition, was apprehended from the spot and brought to the police station for further enquiry, a senior police officer said. Thereafter, Ajay’s brother Satish Choudhary and others came to the police station and tried to provoke the police personnel on duty, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram.

#WATCH | Delhi: A viral video shows some people beating up the head police constable inside Anand Vihar Police Station in Shahdara Preliminary probe shows that the video is of 31st July & now legal action is being taken against it: Delhi Police official (Note: Strong language) pic.twitter.com/5oC7UGsNQZ — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Head Constable Prakash came to the police station. He was surrounded, abused and assaulted by these people, the police said. Some of them also recorded a video of the incident and later circulated it among themselves, they said.

In the video, which went viral on social media, some of the men are seen assaulting the head constable while the others are recording the incident. The medical examination of the injured policeman was conducted immediately. On his complaint, a case was registered and two people were apprehended in connection with the incident, the DCP said.

Later, one of them was arrested. The role of the second person is being verified, the police said. Efforts are being made to identify and nab the others who were involved in the incident, they said.

