English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi University 2019 Admission Dates: All You Need to Know
According to media reports, the Delhi University 2019 admissions for the undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil and PhD courses are anticipated to begin from the last week of April.
File photo of Delhi University campus (Image: du.ac.in)
Loading...
DU 2019 Admission Dates | The exam and admission schedule of the Delhi University for the current academic batch 2019, is yet to be released, but till this materializes, the expected release of DU admission date has been postponed twice.
According to media reports, the Delhi University 2019 admissions for the undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil and PhD courses are anticipated to begin from the last week of April.
New Academic Session, New Scenario
This year, the union government has introduced Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) scheme for educational institutes. Giving green signal for 10% EWS quota implementation, the scheme has cheered up the admission scenario by increasing total number of seats upto 25% for several 3-year undergraduate courses.
The renowned Delhi University, which is also a Central University, has decided to offer admissions on the increased number of seats in two phases- 10 per cent in the first year and the remaining 15 per cent in the next year.
Going by the media reports, nearly 16,375 new seats for combining UG and PG are created under EWS 10% quota. The existing number of seats without EWS quota is 56,000 for UG courses and 9500 for PG courses.
Past Year, Old Admission Record
In 2018, the online registration for admission began on May 15.
Under the Delhi University, there are 79 colleges. Naming some famous are-Maulana Azad Medical College, Miranda House, Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology, Hans Raj College, Hindu College, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University College of Medical Science, St. Stephens College, Ramjas College.
DU 2019 Admission Dates, DU Admission Dates2019, Expected DU Admission Dates, Delhi University, DU, Delhi University colleges, Delhi University seats, Delhi University courses.
According to media reports, the Delhi University 2019 admissions for the undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil and PhD courses are anticipated to begin from the last week of April.
New Academic Session, New Scenario
This year, the union government has introduced Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) scheme for educational institutes. Giving green signal for 10% EWS quota implementation, the scheme has cheered up the admission scenario by increasing total number of seats upto 25% for several 3-year undergraduate courses.
The renowned Delhi University, which is also a Central University, has decided to offer admissions on the increased number of seats in two phases- 10 per cent in the first year and the remaining 15 per cent in the next year.
Going by the media reports, nearly 16,375 new seats for combining UG and PG are created under EWS 10% quota. The existing number of seats without EWS quota is 56,000 for UG courses and 9500 for PG courses.
Past Year, Old Admission Record
In 2018, the online registration for admission began on May 15.
Under the Delhi University, there are 79 colleges. Naming some famous are-Maulana Azad Medical College, Miranda House, Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology, Hans Raj College, Hindu College, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University College of Medical Science, St. Stephens College, Ramjas College.
DU 2019 Admission Dates, DU Admission Dates2019, Expected DU Admission Dates, Delhi University, DU, Delhi University colleges, Delhi University seats, Delhi University courses.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Explained: Why MHA Is Seeking Response From Rahul Gandhi On Citizenship
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Sri Lanka Bans All Face Coverings As Part of Emergency Law
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
The Hitman Celebrates His 32nd Birthday
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Explained: Why MHA Is Seeking Response From Rahul Gandhi On Citizenship
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Sri Lanka Bans All Face Coverings As Part of Emergency Law
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 The Hitman Celebrates His 32nd Birthday
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
- Game of Thrones' Yara Greyjoy Breastfeeds on Sets, Fans Call Her the Ultimate Feminist
- This Girl From Lahore Wants Mondays to be Declared as 'Game of Thrones' Holidays
- Anushka Sharma Turns 31 And Virat Kohli Has 'Exclusive' Celebrations on Lock
- 6 Box Office Records Avengers Endgame Broke in India and Worldwide
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results