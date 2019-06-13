Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi University Admission 2019: DU Releases DUET Exam Timetable for UG, PG, M.Phil and Ph.D Courses at du.ac.in

Delhi University Entrance test 2019 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from June 30 to July 5 in 18 centres across India.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 13, 2019, 2:37 PM IST
Representative image.
Delhi University Admission 2019 | The University of Delhi has released the official exam timetable for Delhi University Entrance test or commonly called as DUET 2019 entrance examination for undergraduate, post graduate, M.Phil and Ph.D courses at du.ac.in

The DUET exam schedule has listed the time slot for several courses in day-course wise manner. The complete schedule of Delhi University Admission 2019 can be accessed through this URL du.ac.in/adm2019/pdf/12062019_DUET_2019.pdf. According to information available in it, the DUET 2019 examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from June 30 to July 5 in 18 centres across India.

The computer-based test will be held on said dates in three shifts - morning from 8 to 10 am, afternoon from 12 to 2 pm and evening from 4 to 6 pm. Till now, the registration for undergraduate courses has already started on May 30 while that of under postgraduate courses began on June 3. The cutoff list is likely to get released in second-third week of July.

From the current academic year, the Union government has approved the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) scheme. The EWS quota was put practice, recently in NEET examination, where after the conclusion of the entrance exam the application window was opened allowing candidates for choosing EWS category. In Delhi University Admission 2019 process too, the EWS 10% quota is effective adding over 6,000 seats to undergraduate courses making its total count at 62,000. There are approximately 9,500 seats for PG courses.

However, the central varsity DU has decided to offer admissions on the increased number of seats in two phases- 10 per cent in the first year and the remaining 15 per cent in the next year.

