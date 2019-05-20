English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi University Admission 2019: Know All About Registration Process
Image for representational purpose only.
Loading...
DU Admission 2019| As the fourth week of May is approaching, the Delhi University aspirants have to get a grip of all the know-to-how about its application and admission process. According to reports, the Delhi University or DU’s admission process is going to start from May 20, 2019 onwards. The Delhi University application form 2019, DU application form 2019, Delhi University registration process 2019 is likely to continue till May 31.
Delhi University Admission Process 2019: All You Need To Know about DU’s registration, courses.
For the current academic session, the entrance exam for DU courses will be conducted for the first time by the National Testing Agency NTA. Candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps for applying or registering online for DU 2019 admission process.
DU Application Form 2019: Steps to register, fill-in application form
DU’s Registration Process 2019
Step 1: Initiate the registration by visiting the Delhi University’s official website
Step 2: Click on the ‘New Applicant Signup’ tab
Step 3: Here, you have to create the new user account, do as directed, then
Step 4: Click on the ‘New Registration’ link
Step 5: Enter all the necessary details
Step 6: Click on the ‘Register’ option as final step of DU registration
Step 7: Check your email for registration confirmation
DU’s Application Form 2019
Step 1: On the Delhi University’s homepage, after registering, click the tab ‘DU Application Form 2019’
Step 2: Enter the personal and academic details
Step 3: Select your course and its admission procedure. Check if it is ‘merit or entrance-based’ process of admission
Step 4: Select the sports or ECA quota as applicable
Step 5: Upload the required documents, photograph, and signature
Step 6: Pay the application fee
Step 6: Download a soft copy and take a print out of the filled-in DU Application Form 2019
The first cut-off list of Delhi University (DU) is expected on June 14. For the current year, the Delhi University, will offer admission on 56,000 seats and 9,500 seats for undergraduate and postgraduate course respectively.
