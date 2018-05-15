Delhi University Admissions 2018 to Begin Today for UG Courses at du.ac.in, More than 50K Seats in 75+ Colleges



Candidates can now simultaneously apply for merit-based and entrance-based programmes via one application.

CBSE students will just need to enter their CBSE Roll Number and the DU online admissions portal will itself fetch the marks and other details.

Five-Year Journalism course has been added to the existing list of UG courses.

For Sports category, candidates can now submit up to 3 certificates instead of just one.





Scanned passport size photograph and signature.

Self-attested copy of Class X Board Certificate as a proof of Date of Birth

Self-attested copy of Class XII Marksheet

Self-attested copy of SC/ST/OBC/PWD/KM/CW Category Certificate (if applicable)

5. Self-attested copy of Income Certificate for OBC non-creamy layer (if applicable)

Self-attested copy of Sports Certificate(s) for last three years (if applicable)

Self-attested copy of Extra Curricular Activities Certificate(s) (if applicable)



Delhi University UG Admissions 2018 is scheduled to begin today for candidates seeking admissions to various undergraduate courses offered in more than 75 colleges in the capital.The DU Admissions 2018 registration process is going to be completely online giving some respite to students. Interested candidates must keep a close watch on the official website to apply online for the UG programme they wish to pursue once the application window is made live.There are some new features introduced in the DU Admissions 2018 online application process viz:The applicant must have passed Class XII or Higher Secondary or Pre-University Certificate exam from a recognized education board like CBSE, ICSE or other State Boards.Candidates need to upload the following documents to apply online for Delhi University Admissions 2018:Delhi University is organizing ‘Open Days’ to apprise students and parents on the DU Admissions Process 2018 as per the following schedule:From 21May to 29May 2018 (excluding Sunday) in two sessions viz 10 am to 11:30 am and 12 noon to 1:30 pm on all days.Venue – Delhi University Conference Centre near Gate Number 4 in North Campus