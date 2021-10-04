Delhi University Admissions 2021 Start Today: Here's How to Book a Seat

The University of Delhi (DU) begins its admission process today for its undergraduate (UG) courses on the basis of the first cut-off list. The admissions process will continue till October 7. Candidates will have to register online at the official website of DU — du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in and upload required documents.

The first cut-off list was released by DU on October 1 that saw as many as nine courses touching 100 per cent. Prior to the admission process, candidates must keep their documents ready and check the college-wise cut-off. A candidate is allowed to select only one programme and one college per cut-off list. Multiple selections of colleges and courses are not allowed, as per the latest guidelines released by the varsity.

Students need to carefully calculate their best of fours marks before uploading their marks online. DU will auto calculate the marks provided by the candidate during admissions. During verification of documents, if any discrepancy is found by DU, admission will be rejected.

DU admissions 2021: Documents needed for registration

— Class 10 pass certificate indicating date of birth, parents name

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Government identification proof

— SC, ST, OBC, EWS, CW, KM, EWS certificate, if applicable

— OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate (in the name of the applicant), if applicable

— ECA and sports quota certificates, if applicable

— Scanned copy of passport size photograph

— Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant

DU admissions 2021: Steps to register

Step 1: Select the college and a programme of your choice as per cut off

Step 2: Go to the DU website and log in to the candidate dashboard

Step 3: Register using required credentials. Upload documents

Step 4: Pay the fees to confirm their admission

The documents uploaded by the candidates will be verified by the respective colleges. In case a document is not found by the college, it will contact the students who will have to provide the documents within the given time period and failure to do so will result in cancellation of admission. If any candidates application is rejected, they will be considered as fresh candidates and will be allowed to apply in subsequent cut-offs. DU will release a total of five cut-off lists this year.

