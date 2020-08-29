Delhi University Admissions: DUET 2020 Admit Cards Released, Download From Official Website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released DUET 2020 admit cards on its official website. Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 is slated to take place from September 6 to September 11.

The DUET 2020 admit card is an important document and it contains details like roll number, name, exam name, and address of the exam centre. Candidates should note that they will not be allowed to take the DUET 2020 Exam without the valid admit card.

If any candidate finds any discrepancy in the information printed on the hall ticket, he/she should immediately bring it to the notice of the authorities concerned. In case an invigilator finds any error in the details provided on the hall ticket, he may bar a candidate from appearing for the exam.

How to download DUET 2020 admit cards

Step 1: On Google, type NTA in the search bar and click on the link for the website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link of DUET 2020 admit cards

Step 3: Enter form number and date of birth in the format, YYYYMMDD, to log in

Step 4: DUET 2020 Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and take printout for future use

DUET 2020 is held for admission to various postgraduate, M.Phil, Ph.D and 12 undergraduate courses offered by the Delhi University.

To appear for LLB exam, candidates must have completed graduation with 50 per cent marks. The criterion for Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribe is 40 per cent, while that for Other Backward Class is 45 per cent. Those interested in taking MCA exam must have passed bachelor’s degree with at least 60 per cent marks. They should have also studied Mathematics in graduation.

Candidates who want to take entrance exam for BA Hons Multimedia and Mass Communication must have passed Class 12 with 75 per cent marks. Besides, they must have scored 85 per cent marks in English. DUET 2020 is a computer-based test and it will be of two hours.