Delhi University Admissions Likely to Commence on May 30
The Delhi University's admission committee is yet to decide on the agency that will conduct the entrance exams for admission to various courses in the varsity, leading to a delay in the start of the process.
New Delhi: The Delhi University is likely to begin the admission process from May 30, sources said Monday.
This has by far been the most delayed admission session, officials said.
In a meeting held on Monday, it was decided that the registration process will commence from May 30 and will go on for a fortnight. The cut-offs will be announced by the varsity almost a week after the registration process ends, sources said.
They said the admission portal will show candidates details like how many seats are available in the college and the course they are applying for, how many students have applied for those seats and how fast are the seats being filled up.
