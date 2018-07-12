English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi University Announces Fifth and Final Cut-off List
Many colleges such as Hindu College, Hansraj College, Institute of Home Economics, Rajdhani College have closed admissions for general category students in many courses.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Delhi University announced its fifth cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses on Wednesday.
There has been a drop of 0.5-3 per cent in cut-offs across colleges. Around 50,000 students have taken admission in colleges of the university, with over 6,000 seats still lying vacant.
Many colleges such as Hindu College, Hansraj College, Institute of Home Economics, Rajdhani College have closed admissions for general category students in many courses.
Shri Ram College of Arts and Commerce has not issued a fifth cut-off list for admission for general category students for admission to its B.Com (Hons) and BA(Hons) Economics courses.
The varsity threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on May 15. The registration for these courses ended on June 7.
The first cut-off list was announced on June 19. The total number of male applicants are 1,44,248, women 1,34,297 and other applicants 29.
According to an official from the university, 2,78,544 aspirants had made payments.
Last year, around 2.20 lakh candidates had made payments.
Edited by: Puja Menon
