Delhi University Cancels First & Second Year Exams Due to Covid-19, Issues Guidelines for Grading

File photo of Delhi University campus (Image: du.ac.in)

File photo of Delhi University campus (Image: du.ac.in)

In its notification at du.ac.in, the Delhi University said that the conventional mode, or pen and paper, semester exams are not feasible as per the government norms of maintaining social distancing and safety and health of the students.

The Delhi University on Thursday said that it will not be conducting the semester examinations for the first and second year students of undergraduate programmes this year.

The one-time measure has been taken by the varsity due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

DU has issued a notice regarding the decision where it said that the conventional mode, or pen and paper, semester exams are not feasible as per the government norms of maintaining social distancing and safety and health of the students.

“For promotion/results shall be adopted as per composite format for calculating the same for the intermediate semester/term/year students for the academic session 2019-2020 so that students of the university can take their career forward,” the notice said.

Students from DU’s School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-collegiate women's Education Board students will also be graded and promoted in a similar manner. However, final-year and ex-students will still have to appear for the online open book exams scheduled to be conducted in July.

For students of the intermediate semester, term or year, the grading will be divided into internal assessment and marks obtained in previous semester examinations.

Students of intermediate semester, term or year having no previous performance, that is having no marks in previous semester, term or year, shall be graded on the basis of 100 per cent assignment based evaluation.

To read the complete notification click here.

Students have been advised to visit the official website Delhi University -- du.ac.in -- for updates related with examinations.


