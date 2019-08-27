Delhi University Releases 8th Cut-off List at du.ac.in; BCom, BA Economics, English Still Up for Grabs

New Delhi: The Delhi University released its eighth cut-off list on Monday with courses like BA (Honours) Economics, BA (Honours) English, B.Com still being up for grabs for the general category at premier colleges.

At Hindu College, BA (Honours) Economics is available at a cut-off of 97.62 per cent, while at Daulat Ram College, the same course is available at a cut-off of 95.75 per cent.

Shri Ram College of Commerce has pegged the minimum marks for admission to the course at 98.62 per cent, while Kirori Mal College has kept the marks at 97 per cent.

Ramjas College has vacant seats for BA (Honours) English, BA(Honours) History and B. Com (Honours) courses.

Hindu College has vacant seats in B.Com (Honours) and has pegged the cut-off at 97.37 per cent.

Kirori Mal College has seats left under BA (Honours) English and BA (Honours) Hindi, while Kamala Nehru College still has vacant seats for BA (Honours) Political Science and BA (Honours) English.

Indraprastha College for Women is offering BA (Honours) English at a cut-off of 94.50 per cent, while Gargi College is offering the course at 95 per cent.

Other courses open for admission at Gargi are BA (Honours) Political Science and B. Com.

The eighth cut-off list will be displayed in colleges on Tuesday.

