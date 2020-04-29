Delhi University Partially Modifies its Academic Calendar for 2019-20, Check Online at du.ac.in
Given the ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus, the dispersal of classes has been further postponed till May 15.
File photo of Delhi University.
In wake of the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus, the University of Delhi has partially modified its academic calendar for the 2019-2020 session. The official notification has been published on DU’s official website at du.ac.in.
According to the official notification, the classes for even semester were scheduled to be dismissed on April 28. However, given the ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus, the dispersal of classes has been further postponed till May 15.
The modified academic calendar comes before UGC declares its decision on university exams and the new academic calendar.
According to the previous notice for the academic calendar for session 2019-20, the classes were scheduled to disperse on April 28, along with the beginning of the practical examinations.
According to the latest notification, the dispersal date has been postponed till May 15 now.
The notice read, “In view of the unprecedented situation prevailing in the world leading to the lockdown in the country till 03.05.2020, the University of Delhi has partially modified the Academic Calendar 2019-2020 notified vide notification dated March 25, 2019, by extending the date of dispersal of classes for even semester of the academic session 2019-20 from 28.4.2020 to 15.5.2020”.
DU is continuously organizing webinars to help the visually impaired students to deal with the deadly virus during the tough face.
A lot of educational institutions have postponed the exams and delayed the admission process due to the unforeseen circumstances in the country.
