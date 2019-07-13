Take the pledge to vote

Delhi University Releases Fourth Cut-off List For Undergraduate Courses

Hindu College, Kirori Mal, Miranda House, Hansraj and Daulat Ram colleges also have seats under BA(Honours) Economics. Hindu and Hansraj Colleges have released cut-offs of 97.75 and 97.25 per cent respectively.

PTI

Updated:July 13, 2019, 10:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi University Saturday released its fourth cut-off list for admissions to various undergraduate courses like B.Com(Honours), BA(Honours) Economics and in science streams.

Kirori Mal and Miranda House have kept the cut-off at 97.25 per cent respectively while Daulat Ram has pegged the marks at 95.75 per cent.

Ramjas College still has seats under BA(Honours) Economics, the cut-off for which has been decreased by only 0.25 per cent to 97.25 per cent. Other courses where seats are available are BA(Honours)English, BA(Honours) Hindi, BCom, BSc(Honours) Zoology.

The BSc(Honours) Zoology was closed for the admission after the second cut-off list but is available at 94 per cent in the fourth list in the college.

Gargi College still has seats available for the unreserved category under courses like B.Com, B.Com(Honours), B.Sc(Honours)Botany, B.Sc(Honours) Chemistry, BSc(Honours) Zoology, BSc Life Sciences and BSc(Honours) Statistics, BSc(Honours) Zoology, BSc Life Sciences.

Kamala Nehru College has seats left for BA(Honours), BA(Honours) Journalism and BA(Honours) Sanskrit and has pegged the scores at 94.50 per cent, 94.75 per cent and 62 per cent respectively.

Till now, 52,813 admissions have taken place in the varsity. As many as 8,433 students have cancelled admissions and 1270 have withdrawn, the varsity said.

