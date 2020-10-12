Delhi University Starts Its First Fully Online Admission Process

New Delhi: The Delhi University on Monday began its first fully online admission process for undergraduate courses in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said. This year, the admission process is completely being held online and the university has advised students not to visit colleges in person.

The university had announced its first cut-off list on Saturday with Lady Shri Ram College pegging the cut-offs for three honours courses at 100 per cent. Shobha Bagai, dean (admissions), said the admission process started at 10 am.

She said there are admission branch officials, grievance redressal officials and nodal officers for each college to assist students in the admission process. The official said the guidelines to complete the admission process and calculate the best of four marks have been uploaded on the website and there is an online calculator to help students to calculate whether their best of four marks meet the cut-off criteria of the respective college.

The 100 per cent cut-off for undergraduate admissions in Delhi University comes after a gap of five years. The central university’s cut-off had last touched the 100 per cent mark in 2015.

Lady Shri Ram College For Women has pegged 100 per cent score for three courses for general category aspirants — BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology. Over 3.54 applicants had applied to the university for gaining admission to nearly 70,000 seats available in DU.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor