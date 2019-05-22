Take the pledge to vote

Delhi University Student Sexually Molested in College Premises, Security Guard Arrested

The accused, Raj Kumar, is said to have offered the survivor a spiked cold drink and then molested her in a classroom.

IANS

Updated:May 22, 2019, 9:16 PM IST
Delhi University Student Sexually Molested in College Premises, Security Guard Arrested
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: A security guard of a Delhi University girls' college was arrested by Delhi Police on Wednesday after a student complained of being sexually assaulted by him in the college premises.

According to the police, the accused had made friends with the girl back in August last year. However about 12 days ago the accused identified as Raj Kumar alias Raju spiked the victim's cold drink when she was alone in a classroom.

Kumar who was hired on a contract basis by the college, then sexually assaulted her in a classroom.

"The incident occurred about 12 days ago when Raj Kumar offered a spiked cold drink to the victim, as they were friends she accepted it without any suspicion," a senior police officer said.

The girl who later regained consciousness found her clothes strewn around. Somehow she managed to reach her home but did not share her ordeal with anyone.

However, on Monday she narrated everything to her parents who then accompanied her to IP Estate police station where the case was registered.

After the case was filed, the police scanned the CCTV footage of the cameras installed in the college and found the accused taking the victim to the classroom. He was then arrested from the college.

"The accused has been arrested, it was clear in the CCTV footage that he was taking the victim to the classroom. We have registered a case of rape against him," the officer added.​
