English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi University Students Protest All Night to Demand Curfew-Less Nights for Women’s Hostels
On Monday evening, around 100 students with placards staged a sit-in outside the Arts Faculty. Some even tried to scale the gates but their attempts were thwarted by the security personnel.
Representational Image. (Image: AP)
Loading...
New Delhi: A women's collective on Monday began an all-night protest at Delhi University's Arts Faculty demanding curfew-less nights for women's hostels.
Pinjra Tod had last week submitted a charter of demands to the Vice-Chancellor of the University demanding removal of curfew timings and allowing 24-hour entry into women's hostels, abolishing the concept of local guardians for students and keeping a provision for an emergency local contact.
They had threatened to stage a protest if the demands were not met within a week.
On Monday evening, around 100 students with placards staged a sit-in outside the Arts Faculty. Some of them even tried to scale the gates but their attempts were thwarted by the security personnel.
They later tried to block the nearby Mall Road for some time as some of the protesters jumped in front of oncoming vehicles, the police said.
However, the police intervened and facilitated a discussion between the agitating group and the Proctor, Deputy Proctor and Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University.
As the administration failed to pacify the crowd, the protesters, insisting that their demands be agreed to immediately, launched their all-night agitation.
The protesters also accused the police of physically assaulting them, a charge denied by the police.
The student's collective further demanded a new women's hostel for differently-abled students and the setting up of an internal complaint committees against sexual harassment in all colleges and institutions.
Pinjra Tod had last week submitted a charter of demands to the Vice-Chancellor of the University demanding removal of curfew timings and allowing 24-hour entry into women's hostels, abolishing the concept of local guardians for students and keeping a provision for an emergency local contact.
They had threatened to stage a protest if the demands were not met within a week.
On Monday evening, around 100 students with placards staged a sit-in outside the Arts Faculty. Some of them even tried to scale the gates but their attempts were thwarted by the security personnel.
They later tried to block the nearby Mall Road for some time as some of the protesters jumped in front of oncoming vehicles, the police said.
However, the police intervened and facilitated a discussion between the agitating group and the Proctor, Deputy Proctor and Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University.
As the administration failed to pacify the crowd, the protesters, insisting that their demands be agreed to immediately, launched their all-night agitation.
The protesters also accused the police of physically assaulting them, a charge denied by the police.
The student's collective further demanded a new women's hostel for differently-abled students and the setting up of an internal complaint committees against sexual harassment in all colleges and institutions.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World Cup Expectations a 'Sufferance' for Argentina, Lionel Messi
- Made by Google 2018: Google Home Hub is a Smart Display For Your Home
- Navneet Nishan on Alok Nath: Dealt With Four Years of Harassment by Slapping the Man in Question
- WATCH: Man Rides Swing in the Back of a Moving Truck in Mumbai Traffic
- The Portal And Portal+ May be Very Cool, But Will We Be Able To Trust Facebook This Season?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...