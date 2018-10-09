Delhi University Students Protest All Night to Demand Curfew-Less Nights for Women’s Hostels

A women's collective on Monday began an all-night protest at Delhi University's Arts Faculty demanding curfew-less nights for women's hostels.Pinjra Tod had last week submitted a charter of demands to the Vice-Chancellor of the University demanding removal of curfew timings and allowing 24-hour entry into women's hostels, abolishing the concept of local guardians for students and keeping a provision for an emergency local contact.They had threatened to stage a protest if the demands were not met within a week.On Monday evening, around 100 students with placards staged a sit-in outside the Arts Faculty. Some of them even tried to scale the gates but their attempts were thwarted by the security personnel.They later tried to block the nearby Mall Road for some time as some of the protesters jumped in front of oncoming vehicles, the police said.However, the police intervened and facilitated a discussion between the agitating group and the Proctor, Deputy Proctor and Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University.As the administration failed to pacify the crowd, the protesters, insisting that their demands be agreed to immediately, launched their all-night agitation.The protesters also accused the police of physically assaulting them, a charge denied by the police.The student's collective further demanded a new women's hostel for differently-abled students and the setting up of an internal complaint committees against sexual harassment in all colleges and institutions.