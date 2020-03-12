Delhi University Suspends Classes, Postpones Internal Exams till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Threat

New Delhi: Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Delhi University on Thursday said any internal exam for undergraduate or postgraduate programmes has been postponed till March 31. It also suspended classes and cancelled all functions after in view of coronavirus threat.

"To maintain continuity in the teaching-learning process in all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes study material shall be made available on a weekly basis on the website by the respective teachers of all departments/colleges/centres," the university said.

It said that teachers of respective courses shall remain available through e-resources according to the time-table.

All functions, including seminars, conferences, symposia, workshops and group activities stand cancelled, the university said, adding the measures will be revisited after March 31.

The decision came after the Delhi government declared coronavirus an epidemic and shut all cinema halls, schools and colleges, except those where exams are on, till March 31. The government also made it compulsory to disinfect all public places, including government and private offices and shopping malls, every day in the national capital.

The number of COVID-19 patients in India has risen to 74, which includes 16 Italians and a Canadian. The figure also includes three patients from Kerala who were discharged last month following recovery.

