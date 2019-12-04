Delhi University Teachers Gherao VC Office Against Appointment of Guests Teachers on Permanent Posts

New Delhi: Teachers of the Delhi University gheraoed the office of the vice-chancellor on Wednesday to protest against a circular mandating appointment of guest teachers on permanent posts.

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) had called a strike and urged teachers to boycott all official duties.

