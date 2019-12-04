English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi University Teachers Gherao VC Office Against Appointment of Guests Teachers on Permanent Posts
The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) had called a strike and urged teachers to boycott all official duties.
Thousands of teachers in DU occupy the VC office.
New Delhi: Teachers of the Delhi University gheraoed the office of the vice-chancellor on Wednesday to protest against a circular mandating appointment of guest teachers on permanent posts.
