Delhi University to Announce Sixth Cut-off list on August 1
The DU said a two-day special drive will be conducted from July 29 to help students, who inadvertently missed out on applying in their respective reserved categories in the first attempt, to undertake the process again.
File photo of Delhi University campus (Image: du.ac.in)
New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) on Friday announced it would declare the sixth cut-off list on August 1 and the seventh, in case there are vacant seats in colleges.
It also said a two-day special drive will be conducted from July 29 to help students, who inadvertently missed out on applying in their respective reserved categories in the first attempt, to undertake the process again.
"The applicants belonging to reserved categories and quotas who inadvertently missed to apply in their respective categories, can now do so by requesting a change, if any, in their categories," the varsity said.
Scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes, economically weaker sections, persons with disabilities and Kashmiri migrants are some of the categories.
"Such applicants who will now become eligible after rectification in their respective categories will also be considered for admission in that category in entrance-based undergraduate courses in the subsequent admission lists to be announced as per schedule," the DU said.
These candidates shall not be allowed to claim admissions in the already announced admission lists, the varsity said.
The registered women applicants who are residents of Delhi, but could not apply for admission in Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) shall automatically be considered for admission to it, the DU said.
Such applicants will be admitted to the NCWEB if they meet any of the preceding cut-offs, provided seats are available, it said.
Further, NCWEB applicants whose admissions were approved, but could not pay fee during the stipulated time shall also be given another chance, the varsity said.
"Such eligible applicants who couldn't seek admission or cancelled their admission in any colleges or department of the university during any of the preceding cut-offs for any reason till the fifth cut-off and are, therefore, not admitted but meet any of the preceding cut-offs, shall also be considered for admission under the sixth cut-off, provided seats are available," the varsity said.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tom Holland's Far From Home Becomes First Spider-Man Film to Enter the Billion Dollar Club
- Celebs Say Rihanna is the Best-Smelling Person on Earth and We're Thinking Fenty
- PUBG Mobile Lite Launched in India for Low-End Smartphones: Everything You Need to Know
- After Gold Medal Spree, Hima Das Treats Herself to 'Assamese-Style Dal'
- Former Kiwi Coach Mike Hesson Set to Apply for India Head Coach