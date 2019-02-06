English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi University to Effect 10% Increase in Seats for EWS from Coming Session
The varsity will also develop a mechanism to avoid duplication of the registration data and there will be centralised admissions under the CW (Children/widow of Armed forces) category.
Image for representational purposes.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Delhi University will effect a 10 per cent increase in seats for economically weaker sections from the coming academic session, officials said Wednesday.
The Human Resource Development Ministry has said it will implement 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections from the general category from the 2019 academic session and has directed to increase around 25 per cent seats in higher educational institutions and universities across the country.
In the admissions committee meeting held Wednesday, it was decided that the varsity will be effecting the increase in two phases - 10 per cent in the first year and the remaining 15 per cent in the next year.
A committee will be formed to work out the modalities as to how the seats will be increased, sources said.
However, they said that for now there would not be much infrastructural changes and the newly admitted students will be accommodated in the existing classrooms.
The varsity will also develop a mechanism to avoid duplication of the registration data and there will be centralised admissions under the CW (Children/widow of Armed forces) category, officials said.
The DU will try to complete the admissions before the commencement of the session. The varsity will upload video on its website about how to fill in the admission form and filled in dummy forms will also be available on the website.
The university will start a special drive for admissions for the students from the North East states, officials said, adding the varsity will make its 'Bulletin of Information' in both Hindi and English.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration last week said it would effect a 25 per cent increase in seats in the academic session 2019-20.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Human Resource Development Ministry has said it will implement 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections from the general category from the 2019 academic session and has directed to increase around 25 per cent seats in higher educational institutions and universities across the country.
In the admissions committee meeting held Wednesday, it was decided that the varsity will be effecting the increase in two phases - 10 per cent in the first year and the remaining 15 per cent in the next year.
A committee will be formed to work out the modalities as to how the seats will be increased, sources said.
However, they said that for now there would not be much infrastructural changes and the newly admitted students will be accommodated in the existing classrooms.
The varsity will also develop a mechanism to avoid duplication of the registration data and there will be centralised admissions under the CW (Children/widow of Armed forces) category, officials said.
The DU will try to complete the admissions before the commencement of the session. The varsity will upload video on its website about how to fill in the admission form and filled in dummy forms will also be available on the website.
The university will start a special drive for admissions for the students from the North East states, officials said, adding the varsity will make its 'Bulletin of Information' in both Hindi and English.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration last week said it would effect a 25 per cent increase in seats in the academic session 2019-20.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Day 4 Highlights: As it Happened
- Kala Ghoda Arts Festival: There is Nothing Like Knowing Old Bombay from the Top of an Open Bus
- You Can Now Exchange Cigarette Butts and Bottle Caps For Free Beer in Goa
- YouTuber Writes Down Names of All His Subscribers Then Thanks Them Individually
- Xiaomi is Bringing The Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 to India, And We Can Barely Contain Our Excitement
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results