Delhi University to Offer Five Online Courses Including BA and B.Com Starting November

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has given its nod to the University of Delhi to start five online courses. The Delhi University online courses will be available for everyone by January.

A total of 22 universities had submitted their proposal for the online courses to the University Grants Commission (UGC). Only four out of the 22 universities were given permission to go ahead with the online course program.

A Delhi University official was quoted as saying by the DU Express, "the proposal of online courses was put forward by 22 universities but UGC gave permission to only four universities out of which the Delhi University is one."

The five online courses that Delhi University will provide are for B.A Programme, B.Com, English Honours, Political Science Honours and B.Com Honours. These courses belong to the School of Open Learning (SOL).

Dr. CS Dubey, Director of the Campus of Open Learning, Delhi University, said that these five courses of our SOL will now run online, not only across the country but students from any country can take admission in it," as reported by India Tv.

The University Grants Commission has asked the Delhi University to upload the e-study material by November.

Interested students can download the study materials from Delhi University’s official website http://www.du.ac.in/du/ once uploaded. Further, students are advised to keep visiting DU website for latest updates on the online courses.

