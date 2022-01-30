Delhi University Warns Students Of Action Found Posting Vulgar Messages During Online Classes

New Delhi, Jan 29: Delhi University has warned to take disciplinary action against those students found posting vulgar messages or comments during online classes. In an advisory issued by the proctor’s office of the varsity, it said admissions of students may even be cancelled in such a scenario. “These are very difficult times keeping in mind the pandemic, the classes are going online. All students are directed to maintain dignity and not indulge in any kind of activity (i.e. vulgar message, comment which is not permissible as per rules and regulations of University of Delhi. If any student is found in any type of such unlawful activity, appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated or their admission may be cancelled," read the advisory.

